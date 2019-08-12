Man arrested, cocaine seized during operation in Constant Spring

The police arrested one man following the seizure of a quantity of cocaine during an anti-narcotics operation on Constant Spring Road in St. Andrew on Thursday.

Reports are that about 2:25 p.m., the police signaled a Mitsubishi Lancer motorcar to stop.

The driver complied and a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, a knapsack containing parcels of cocaine weighing approximately eight pounds was found, the police reported.

According to the Corporate Communication Unit (CCU), the police information arm, the drug, and the motor vehicle were subsequently seized.

The drug has an estimated street value of US$ 12,000, the CCU reported.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending a formal interview in the presence of his attorney-at-law.

