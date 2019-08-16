Lotto jackpot now a whopping $229 million

The Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) Lotto jackpot now stands at a whopping $229 million and is currently even bigger than the gaming company’s multi-jurisdictional Super Lotto jackpot.

This is the third time in SVL’s history that the Lotto has surged passed the $200 million mark.

According to the company in a press release Thursday, the development has triggered a rush at Supreme outlets across the island.

In February 2010, the jackpot escalated to $240 million when it was won with numbers 06, 07, 27, 33, 34 and 35.

The Lotto jackpot again rolled over to a historic $395 million in 2015 before it was hit with the winning numbers 02, 05, 10, 11, 27 and 39. This has been the highest jackpot won in Lotto history.

Vice President for Marketing Communications & Sponsorships, Gail Abrahams said players are excited about the chance to purchase the winning ticket.

“We are just as excited as our players to see the Lotto jackpot escalate way past the $200 million mark. This homegrown jackpot will help one, or even more Jamaicans, realize their dreams and become overnight millionaires, but only if they have a ticket. With every draw the jackpot will only get bigger, so our players should make sure that they have as many tickets as possible for every opportunity to win,” Abrahams said.

According to Abrahams, “We are eager and ready to hand that money over, so we want everyone to get their ticket and secure their chance to change their lives in an instant.”

She is reminding players that, should there be a lucky winner in the next draw on Saturday, they have 90 days to come forward with their ticket. The winner is to present the ticket to Supreme’s Prize Payment Centre at 28-48 Barbados Avenue.

Lotto is a six-out-of-38 lottery game, in which six numbers are drawn from 1 to 38 plus a bonus ball to boost players chances of winning consolation prizes.

The Lotto draw is conducted under the supervision of the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission and independent auditors, Pricewaterhousecooper (PwC).