JUTC bus destroyed by fire in Half-Way Tree

A Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus was destroyed by fire in Half-Way Tree, Andrew on Tuesday evening

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., commuters saw smoke coming from the bus and raised an alarm.

Soon after the alarm was raised, the bus caught fire.

A team of firefighters was called to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze.

Emilio Ebanks, communication officer for the Jamaica Fire Brigade, said there were no reports of injury.

He said a team of investigators will be carrying out checks on Wednesday morning to establish the cause of the blaze.