JEF’s Wan to fill vacancy on Minimum Wage Commission

An adjustment to the personnel serving on the national minimum wage commission has been made for the start of consultations today on a new national minimum wage, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James at 2:00 pm.

Jamaica Employers’ Federation (JEF) President David Wan will be standing in until the federation names a replacement for Bernita Locke, who is unable to continue because of job obligations.

Minister of Labour and Social Security Shahine Robinson had said on Tuesday that she was unaware, until Tuesday, that Locke, a human resources specialist, had not been cleared by her employer, the Jamaica Information Service, to continue sitting on the commission.

“We have discussed it with the Jamaica Employers’ Federation and they have informed us that Mr Wan will sit in tomorrow, or until a replacement has been named,” Robinson said yesterday.

She also noted that the ministry had not, up to yesterday, received any communication from JEF in writing that Locke would not be able to continue sitting on the commission.

The three-man commission will continue with its new chairman Dr Ronald Robinson, Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions representative St Patrice Ennis, and Wan.

The consultations with stakeholders will continue through to November 20, when the final one will be held at the ministry’s head office on North Street, Kingston. Other scheduled dates are September 24 in Port Antonio, Portland; October 16 in Mandeville, Manchester; and October 30 in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann. Venues were not named for these meetings.