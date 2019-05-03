Jamaican-born rapper Bushwick Bill battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Jamaican-born rapper Bushwick Bill, a founding member of the legendary Texas rap group Geto Boys, has revealed that he’s battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He told TMZ that he was diagnosed with the deadly disease in February.

“I have been getting tested for a mass but it was benign,” Bill told TMZ, adding “So, I am like could it be cancer? I was told it is a mass with no purpose. So to find out, and pancreatic cancer is undetected until it’s in the fourth or fifth stage.”

He said he had kept the diagnosis private until now, and had not even shared the news with fellow Geto Boys members Scarface .

“I’ve only told close family members. I figured keeping it to myself isn’t really helping anyone,” he told TMZ.

Pancreatic cancer is notorious for its low survival rate.

Bushwick Bill, who is a dwarf, was born in Jamaica but grew up in the southern United States. Geto Boys rose to fame in the 1990s.

He said he’s working on three albums at the moment, which he’s hoping will serve as residual income for his children.