Horace Chang injured in Grants Pen Road crash

National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, and one of his bodyguards were injured in a collision in the Grants Pen area of St Andrew on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred close to 6:00 a.m. at the signalised intersection of Grants Pen and Shortwood roads.

Indications are that the security minister’s official vehicle was proceeding through the intersection with a siren and emergency lighting on when the crash occurred.

Reports are that Chang’s Toyoto Prado SUV, which was being driven by the bodyguard, collided with a Mitsubishi station wagon motorcar and overturned twice before coming to a halt pretty smashed up in sections.

However, reports so far indicate that neither the minister nor his security officer suffered any life-threatening injuries. They have, however, been taken to a medical facility for treatment for facial and other external injuries.