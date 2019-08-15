Health workers to flood streets of Mandeville, Black River on Friday

The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) is planning to deploy more than 200 staff members from its vector control and environmental health units to the town centres of Mandeville in Manchester and Black River in St Elizabeth on Friday, August 16.

According to SRHA, this is part of its enhanced vector control programme as it continues the fight against mosquito-borne diseases.

The teams is to target the general public, vendors and bystanders, but will place primary focus on business owners and operators through education about controlling mosquito-borne diseases.

Search and destroy operations are also to be carried out.

Health officials said as a result of this development, they are requesting the support and understanding of the business operators, as the teams aim to educate and carry out the search and destroy operations without causing much disruption to the normal operations of the businesses.

The teams will begin with a march at 9: 00 a.m. from the office of the Manchester Health Department on Race Course Road, Mandeville into the town of Mandeville, while the march in Black River will begin at 9:30 a.m. from the St Elizabeth Health Department at High Street, to the Black River town centre.

The enhanced vector control programme are to be ongoing.