Gunman runs leaving his weapon behind in Cane River, St Andrew

The police seized a firearm and ammunition in Cane River, Bull Bay in St Andrew on Sunday, April 21.

Reports from Bull Bay police are that about 8:50 p.m., officers were on operation in the area when they came in contact with a man with a gun in his possession.

During a confrontation, the man ran and the area was subsequently searched.

A Browning 9mm pistol and fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were found.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.

Investigations continue into the incident.