Gun, ammunition seized at St Andrew South SOE checkpoint
Members of the security forces seized a 9mm Ruger pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm cartridges at one of the St Andrew South Police Division’s state of emergency (SOE) checkpoints on Tuesday, August 6.
A man was taken into custody in relation to the seizure.
Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 11:15 a.m., the driver of a public passenger vehicle, a motorcar, was signalled to stop and he complied.
The vehicle and its occupants were searched and the firearm and ammunition were reportedly taken from the waistband of a male passenger. He was subsequently arrested.
His identity is being withheld, pending a further probe.