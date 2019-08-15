Gasoline, diesel among petroleum price reductions this week

The prices of gasoline and diesel fuel have been reduced for a second consecutive week, the state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, has announced.

Motorists are to benefit from the lower prices as of Thursday, August 15.

According to Petrojam, 87 and 90-octane gasoline will this week sell for $126.19 and $129.03 per litre, respectively, down by $3.06 each.

At the same time, automotive diesel fuel will sell for $129.44 per litre, following a decrease of $2.04, while ultra-low sulphur diesel will sell for $133.58, a price cut of $2.05.

Meanwhile, kerosene is down in price by $2.71, and will sell for $108.56 per litre.

This is while propane liquid petroleum will this week sell for $38.49 per litre, down by $0.99, while butane liquid petroleum will sell for $41.35 per litre, a decrease of $0.65.

The marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-ups to the prices from Petrojam.