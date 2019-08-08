Gas, diesel prices down this week

Motorists should benefit from a significant cut in the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel when they fill up at the pumps on Thursday, August 8, according to the latest ex-refinery prices released by the state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam.

The price listing has 87 and 90-octane gasoline selling for $129.25 and $132.09 per litre, respectively, down by $3.00 each.

At the same time, automotive diesel fuel is to sell for $131.48 per litre following a decrease of $2.54, while ultra-low sulphur diesel is to sell for $135.65 per litre after a price cut of $2.94.

Meanwhile, kerosene is down in price by $2.51 at $111.27 per litre.

Petrojam said propane liquid petroleum is this week to be sold for $39.48 per litre, an increase of $0.85, while butane liquid petroleum is priced at $42.04 per litre, up $1.88.

The marketing companies and retailers are to add their respective mark-up to the prices from Petrojam.