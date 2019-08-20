Four women among five held for AK-47 rifle, ammo found in garbage bag

Five persons, including four females, were arrested following the discovery and seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

The seizure was made after a police/military operation on Dooney Corner in Salt Spring, St James on Monday, August 19.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 5:30 a.m., a premises was searched and an AK-47 assault rifle, along with fifteen 7.6 rounds of ammunition, were found in a garbage bag in the backyard.

The five persons were subsequently arrested.

Their identities are being withheld, pending further investigations by the police.