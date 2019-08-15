Former Boys’ Town footballer shot dead, reportedly by cops in Rema

Andre Edwards was a promising footballer with a bright future in the sport.

He represented the history-rich Boys’ Town club which was based right in his home community of Wilton Gardens, popularly known as ‘Rema’, where he was born and raised.

It was in that same community that Edwards, popularly known as ‘Kingsley’, met his demise in a hail of bullets, reportedly from the police, on Wednesday morning.

A representative of the Constabulary Communications Unit (CCU) confirmed the incident, but only indicated there was a shooting and an illegal firearm was recovered.

There was reportedly no available outline from the CCU of how the incident unfolded.

The CCU representative said Browning 9mm pistol with five rounds of ammunition was seized at the scene, and the incident was being probed by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

A resident of the community who asked to be left nameless, told Loop News that tension has been brewing between warring factions in Rema, and that an imaginary line of demarcation was drawn to separate the factions who are at odds.

“Kingsley give away him life. Him gone over the other side… and the police corner him. Him should never stray,” the resident said.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Boys’ Town outfit said Edwards was a talented football player who could have made a living from the sport, but suggested that he was distracted by the lure of “badness”.

“He could have lifted himself out of poverty or chosen a life of… Sadly, he chose the latter,” the source said.