Following HWT robbery, cops remind of free service to transport cash

Members of the public seeking to transport large sums of cash are being reminded that they can seek the services of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to do so in order to avoid situations like what occurred in Half-Way Tree on Thursday afternoon.

Reports are that a wheelchair-bound man, who was said to be a district constable, was attacked and robbed of a large sum of money just minutes after he left a financial institution in the busy St Andrew commercial hub.

The police said too often they are seeing cases where persons, in particularly licensed firearm holders, are opting to transport large sums of money by themselves, believing that their firearms offer enough security in the conveyance of large amounts of cash.

“We need to start seeing members of the public acting more responsible in cases where large sums of money need to be transported. The services of private security companies can be sought, or persons can visit the nearest police station and this sort of service can be provided free of cost (by the police),” said a senior JCF officer.

The police made the call while outlining that the Half-Way Tree police are still searching for criminals who attacked the wheelchair-bound man and stole funds that, according to sources, were to be used to finance a family funeral.

Reports are that about 1:00 p.m., the man, said to be a district constable, went to a major financial institution in the commercial hub to conduct business.

The man reportedly left the entity sometime after with a large sum of money.

Information reaching Loop News is that shortly after he exited the institution, he was approached by a man who attacked him and snatched a bag that he was carrying with the money.

Reports are that the man who was robbed then pulled a firearm and shot at the fleeing culprit.

The shooting sent people in the busy area running for cover.

The Half-Way Tree police subsequently launched a search for the attacker(s).