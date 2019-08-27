Firearm and ammunition seized in St Andrew, one man in custody

One man was taken into custody following a joint police/military operation on Varma Road, St Andrew, which resulted in the seizure of a firearm and ammunition.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 11.50am on Monday (August 26), members of the security forces were on operation in the area when a man was accosted, searched and the weapon – a 9mm pistol containing 16 rounds of ammunition – found in his possession.

The suspect was subsequently arrested but his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.