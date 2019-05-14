Father grieves after teenage son killed at clinic

Following the murder of his son yesterday at the hands of a gunman inside the Maxfield Park Comprehensive Clinic, a man known only as ‘Baboo’ was overcome with grief when he arrived at the scene.

The grieving father had to be restrained by a security guard, as he tried to get past the gate to get a close-up look of his son, who laid motionless on the floor in the clinic’s waiting section.

“Den how him nuh call me, a me him fi call? From him call me, me deh deh,” he wailed.

His 19-year-old son has been identified as Rushique ‘CoCo’ Bailey.