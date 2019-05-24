Entertainer held for ‘strangling man during dispute’

The police have apprehended a 23-year-old man who is said to be an entertainer at a major international hotel franchise in Montego Bay, St James in relation to a case in which a 50-year-old taxi operator was reportedly strangled to death during a dispute in the parish.

The police said they believe the suspect used a bicycle cable to strangle the taxi operator to death.

The police said the body of the deceased – Horace Roseway, a resident of Rose Mount Crescent in St James – was found at a premises in the Brandon Hill section of the parish on Thursday.

There are reports that a day earlier, the two men got into a heated argument at the premises, and the fuss developed into a physical confrontation, after which the entertainer left the premises.

Roseway’s body was found by residents of the community the next day, and the police were summoned.

The body was later taken to the morgue.

The suspect has since been taken into custody, and is expected to be charged following a question-and-answer session with investigators in the presence of his lawyer.

The identity of the suspect has not been released as he is yet to be charged by the police.