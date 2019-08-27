Entertainer among two shot dead in St Ann

Popular Ocho Rios dancehall artiste, Buck One, was among two men killed by gunmen on the Parry Town Main Road in St Ann on Monday.

Buck One, whose real name the police have given as Lancelot White, was a 29-year-old resident of Parry Town.

The other deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Kemar Thomas, also of Parry Town, St Ann, and a Clarendon address.

According to reports from the police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), about 9:30 a.m., both men were in the vicinity of a shop, when two men armed with guns approached them and opened fire.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Thomas and White were seen with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital, where they were both pronounced dead. The police said no motive has yet been established for the double killing.

White, who was a member of popular dancehall act, Charley Black’s Team Unstoppable, first came to prominence as a contestant in the Magnum Kings and Queens competition in 2013.

He went on to record the song, ‘Attention Seeker’ with Charley Black, and at the time of his death, was promoting a video for a single, ‘Rise We A Rise’.

The death has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment fraternity in the garden parish that earlier this month suffered the loss of two other members of the local music scene.

On Emancipation Day, August 1, 26-year-old recording artiste, Alwayne Moncrieffe, alias ‘Chippstar’, of Main Street in Ocho Rios, and 36-year-old Marlon Speid, otherwise called ‘Jah Blacks Lacka’, of Cotton Tree in Ocho Rios, St Ann, were shot dead at a shop in the Pineapple area of the resort town.

The incident then occurred at about 3:00 a.m., when gunmen entered the shop and opened gunfire, hitting both men, before escaping.

The two wounded men were assisted to the hospital, where Speid was pronounced dead. Moncrieffe later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.