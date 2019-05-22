Elderly man fatally hit by truck on Howard Cooke Boulevard in MoBay

An elderly man died as a result of injuries he sustained when he was hit by a truck along Howard Cooke Boulevard in Montego Bay, St James on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 71-year-old craft vendor, Ronald Stephenson, of Catherine Hall, Montego Bay.

Reports are that about 4:00 p.m., Stephenson was struck by the rear of the truck as he attempted to cross the road.

His death brings to three the number of persons who have died as a result of injuries they suffered upon being hit by motor vehicles along the particular roadway since last month.

Last week, 55-year-old Noel Crighton, also called ‘Scully’, was mowed down during a hit-and-run crash along the thoroughfare.

On Tuesday, April 23, a two-year-old child was killed and her 10-year-old sister injured from injuries sustained when after they were hit down during a hit-and-run incident along the same roadway.

The infant was identified as Sasha-Gay Dennis.