Elderly man dies in Trelawny house fire

An elderly man was burnt to death in a fire that gutted his home in Trelawny on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 89-year-old Theophilus Bulgin of Hastings district in the Deeside community.

According to police reports, about 8:30 a.m., relatives saw fire coming from the house where Bulgin lived with his wife, and summoned the fire brigade and the police.

Upon the arrival of a unit from the Falmouth Fire Station, a cooling down operation was conducted, and the charred remains of Bulgin was found in the house.

His wife escaped the blaze.

Personnel from the Falmouth Fire Station are investigating to establish the cause of the fire.