Earthquake rattles T&T, Grenada

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 rocked Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada this morning, but there were no reports of injuries or damage, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UI) has said.

It said that the quake, which occurred at 6:45 am (local time) was located Latitude: 11.13N, Longitude: 62.30W and at a depth of 84 kilometres (km).

The quake was felt 102 km north-west of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and 119 km south-west of St George’s in Grenada.

The SRC said it was also felt 115 km northeast of Carúpano, Venezuela.