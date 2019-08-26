DRAMA IN MOBAY: Teen ‘killed by female bar owner he earlier stabbed’

In what seemed like a tragic movie scene, a teenager who stabbed a female bar owner during a dispute in downtown Montego Bay, St James last Wednesday night, was disarmed of his own weapon and stabbed to death by the woman whom he attacked.

The deceased man has been identified as 19-year-old Ishan Roswell of Second Avenue, Flanker in Montego Bay.

The injured bar owner was treated and released from hospital after sustaining stab wounds to her head.

The dramatic events began to unfold when Roswell went to the bar on Union Street in the city, and during an argument with the bar owner’s daughter, who was the bartender at the time, he reportedly hit her with a bottle before fleeing the scene.

The conflict worsened when Roswell returned to the bar, where another of the owner’s daughter confronted him about having hit her sister.

An altercation developed between the two, and Roswell reportedly kicked the second daughter in the region of her neck.

The female bar owner is said to have seen what was happening, and intervened in the dispute.

Roswell then allegedly pulled a knife and inflicted injury to the woman’s head.

During an ensuing tussle, the wounded bar owner managed to overpower Roswell, and then reportedly used his knife to stab him in the upper body.

Roswell ran from the scene, but collapsed along the roadway.

The police were alerted and both injured persons were assisted to the hospital, where Roswell was pronounced dead.

The bar owner underwent treatment for her injuries and was later discharged.