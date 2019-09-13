Displaced students being assigned to new schools

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Government yesterday started assigning children displaced by Hurricane Dorian to new schools in this Atlantic archipelago.

The students are being registered on a staggered basis at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in the capital in a programme that will continue today.

“It is essential that we get students from affected areas back to school as quickly as possible,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in a national broadcast Wednesday night.

A total of 5,500 individuals have been evacuated from the two islands hit by Dorian — Abaco and Grand Bahama — to New Providence.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Gladstone Road offices ahead of the prime minister’s address, agency spokesman Carl Smith detailed the plan for registration.

“Parents and guardians of displaced students aged four to 19 can enrol them in a Government school in New Providence, or any of the unaffected islands,” Smith said.

He also said that students will be able to access services from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Social Services, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, and the Royal Bahamas Police Force during the registration process.