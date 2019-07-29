Desperate search on for 12-y-o girl gone missing in Port Antonio

A family in Portland has launched a search to locate a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing since Saturday.

The child has been identified as Sashalee Jarrett of West Retreat district in the parish.

She is of brown complexion, slim built, and is about 122 centimetres (four feet) tall.

Reports from the Hope Bay police are that Sashalee was last seen on Harbour Street in Port Antonio at about 8:45 p.m., wearing a red dress and gold slippers.

All efforts to locate her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sashalee Jarrett is being asked to contact the Hope Bay police at 876-322-9368, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.