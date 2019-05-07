Customers feeling the effect as JPS strike action begins

Just hours after police reported that they were on alert regarding reports that a number of workers at the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) could be going on strike reports are emerging that already residents in several parishes are being affected by power outages.



This has also been confirmed by senior officials in the JPS who reported that they are aware of the problem and are currently in a meeting trying to resolve the issues.



Reports have also emerged that several street lights in sections of the Corporate area are down because of lack of power. This has caused traffic congestion in some areas.



Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have been placed on alert following information that several Jamaica Public Service (JPSco) members could be staging a protest.



The police said the planned protest action could have island-wide implications for the supply of electricity and disruption of normality in a number of areas.

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) in a release said power has been restored to sections of the Corporate Area that were affected by outages.



These include:



* Downtown Kingston.



* Some areas along Old Hope Road.



* Sections of New Kingston.



* West Kings House area & Washington Boulevard.



JPS says it is making every effort to restore power supply to customers in sections of Kingston, St Andrew and St Thomas who are currently affected by power outages.



It is asking customers for their patience and understanding as the company says efforts to restore supply are being impacted by the fact that a number of employees have not reported for their regular shifts.



The light and power company says this follows a breakdown in talks at the Ministry of Labour yesterday between the Company and representatives of the Union of Clerical Administrative & Supervisory Employees (UCASE).



Discussions between JPS and UCASE will continue at the Industrial Dispute Tribunal (IDT) today.

