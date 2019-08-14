Cops seek help to identify gunshot victim in Ocho Rios, St Ann

The St Ann police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the body of a man who was found with gunshot wounds along Swansea Avenue in Ocho Rios in the parish over the weekend.

The body appears to be in the mid-20s, is of dark complexion and medium built, according to the police.

It was found clad in a grey T-shirt and a pair of jeans pants.

Reports are that just before 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, residents stumbled upon the man’s body and alerted the police.

Law enforcers responded and found the man lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to the head.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing into the development.