Cops Not Suspended – Probes Launched Into Alleged Rogues’ Access To Resources, Escape Of Accomplice

The three policemen who allegedly shot a man to death in St Catherine early Sunday morning before engaging an off-duty colleague in a high-speed chase and a fierce gunfight had been removed from front-line duties, but not suspended, a high-ranking member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has revealed.

Despite this, acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey acknowledged that Sunday’s incident marked one of the “darkest days” for the JCF and the nation.

“As law-enforcement officers, we have a responsibility to uphold the law, to protect the citizens, and when we now become the assailant, the question is: To whom do the citizens turn?” Bailey said yesterday during an interview on RJR 94 FM’s ‘Beyond the Headlines’.

When the dust settled, law-enforcement sources said Constable Rohan Williams, who was assigned to the Mobile Reserve Division, was dead and one of his colleagues in custody. The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing whether the third cop, identified as Corporal Kirk Frazer, escaped after he was taken to hospital for treatment.

INDECOM informed The Gleaner that Frazer and the policeman in custody were charged with murder on June 8, 2017, and August 30, 2018, respectively.

Despite this, the oversight body said its investigations have confirmed that the Nissan motor car they were using was a police service vehicle, triggering questions about how they were in possession of JCF equipment.

Five guns, a police logbook, and blue flashing lights used by the police during emergency situations were found inside the car.

Assistant Commissioner of INDECOM, Hamish Campbell, declined to disclose the police unit to which the Nissan motor car was assigned and said it was too early to determine if the guns found were issued by the JCF.

“That needs further testing and stuff before I give an answer to that,” said Campbell, while acknowledging that a number of parallel probes are under way.

But Bailey, who heads the crime portfolio, said his information is that the three policemen were not on suspension.

“It is my understanding that they were removed from operational and front-line duties