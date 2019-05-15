Cops link fatal shooting at Maxfield health centre to gang feud

An ongoing feud between rival gangs in Maxfield Park, St Andrew is suspected to be behind the fatal shooting of a teen at a clinic in the area on Monday.

Rushekie “Coco” Bailey, of a Maxfield Avenue address, was chased and shot dead while waiting to get medical attention at the Maxfield Park Comprehensive Health Centre for a previously sustained gunshot wound .

Police report that about 1:00 pm, Bailey went to the medical centre for treatment of the wound which he had sustained in a gun attack last Sunday. Reports are that while he was there, a group of armed men entered the compound and shot him multiple times, sending scores of visitors to the facility running for cover.

The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, Bailey’s bullet-riddled body was found.

The shooting forced an early closure of the health centre on Monday.

Police believe it was just the latest gun attack in an ongoing feud between rival gang members in the area.