Cops injured during reported curfew resistance in West Kgn ZOSO

Two police officers assigned to the Zone of Special Operation (ZOSO) in West Kingston were injured following an incident on Upper Regent Street, Kingston 14 on Wednesday, May 15.

Five persons were subsequently arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

Charged with the offences of assault occasioning bodily harm, unlawful wounding, indecent and calumnious language, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and stone throwing is 23-year-old Ophelia Abrahams of Upper Regent Street, Kingston 14.

Nyron Forrester, Meika Duncan, Valrie Hinds and Angela Braithwaite, all of Upper Regent Street, were also charged with disorderly conduct and stone throwing.

Reports are that about 8:30 p.m., a police team was on patrol in the area, when they observed a group of persons in breach of the 6:00 p.m. curfew order that is in place.

The police said they approached the persons and were met with abusive language and stone throwing.

A female corporal and a constable reportedly sustained injuries during the incident.

Members from the group were later arrested and taken into custody