Community service for man who attacked couple and stole their phones

A man who plead guilty to stealing two cellular phones was given a sentence of 60 hours of community service when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday.

Parish Judge, Vaughn Smith, was kind to the accused man, Jerome Malcolm, even though he had been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of receiving stolen property.

Police arrested Malcolm in February after he was accused by two complainants of attacking them and stealing their cell phones.

The couple was walking in the vicinity of National Heroes Park in Kingston when Maloclm pounced upon them and relieved them of their possessions.

The court was told that Malcolm, 24, is a father of three who had no previous conviction, and was employed as a delivery man for a restaurant.

Malcolm got pity from the judge after he repaid one of the complainants $27,000 for one of the stolen phones, while the other complainant had her belongings returned to her.

“You have not wasted the court’s time. Though you are charged for serious offences, no weapon was used in this crime. However, be warned, Mr Malcolm, that you now have a criminal offence against your name and if you come back here for any similar crime, there will be no more leniency,” Judge Smith told Malcolm.

He was given two 12-month suspended sentences for the robbery charges, and 60 hours of community service for receiving stolen goods.

The grateful man bowed his head and thanked the judge for exercising mercy.

“Thank you very much, your honour,” Malcolm said as he was handcuffed and led out of courtroom by the police.