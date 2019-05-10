Cell phone thief remanded for sentencing

A man accused of stealing a cellular phone from a female in the Corporate Area, was remanded in custody when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court earlier this week.

The accused man, Samuel Martin, appeared unfazed as he stood in the dock while his attorney, Charles Williams, pleaded his case before Parish Judge, Vaughn Smith.

Williams said his client wanted to plead guilty to the crime of larceny.

The court was told that Martin grabbed the woman’s Samsung J5 cellular phone and fled in a gully in the Corporate Area.

He was later held by the St Andrew Central Police.

The crime occurred on February 12.

Martin was told that he would be spending more time in the custody of the state, and wo