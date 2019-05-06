Businesswoman among two shot dead in Clarendon

Police investigators in Clarendon are probing the shooting deaths of a female shop operator and a man in Sandy Bay in the parish on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as 46-year-old Denise Robertson and 26-year-old Bryan Thompson, both of Sandy Bay.

Police reports are that at about 4:30 p.m., Thompson was in a yard, when three armed men approached him and opened fire, hitting him.

The gunmen then left that scene and went to a shop in the community that was operated by Robertson. There the men shot her multiple times before making their escape.

The police were summoned and both injured persons were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.