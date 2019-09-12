Brittany Anderson’s world records ratified by IAAF

Jamaican Brittany Anderson’s world under-20 100m hurdles records of 12.79 and 12.71 have been ratified.

Anderson, the 2017 world under-18 champion, twice broke the world under-20 hurdles record at the Motonet Grand Prix in Joensuu, Finland on July 24.

The 18-year-old Anderson who is young enough to be an under-20 athlete next year, clocked 12.79 (1.4m/s) in her heat before winning the final in 12.71 (1.3m/s).

The previous world under-20 record of 12.84 was set by Cuba’s Aliuska Lopez in Zagreb on July 16, 1987. Three athletes had bettered Lopez’s mark in recent years – Tobi Amusan (12.83), Chanel Brissett (12.75) and Dior Hall (12.74) – but their marks did not fulfil the ratification criteria.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has also ratified Dalilah Muhammad’s world 400m hurdles record of 52.20.

Muhammad, the Olympic champion, broke the 400m hurdles world record at the US Championships in Des Moines on July 28, taking 0.14 off the previous mark set by Russia’s Yuliya Pechonkina in Tula on August 8, 2003.

It was Muhammad’s third foray into sub-53-second territory, her other two coming when winning the 2016 and 2017 US titles. And as was the case on those occasions, Muhammad was once again pushed all the way by strong domestic opposition.

After the race, the 29-year-old revealed she had suffered minor concussion just a few weeks prior. “I had a crazy fall and got a little injured,” she said. “I just trusted in what we had been working on at this point.”