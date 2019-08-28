Bloody night leaves five shot dead in separate incidents

Five men were shot dead in separate incidents Tuesday evening in the parishes of St Catherine, Kingston, Clarendon and Trelawny.

The first murder was recorded in the district of Portland Cottage in Clarendon at 5 pm. Police report that a resident of the community known as Clifton Daley, also known as ‘Greg’, was shot multiple times and died on the spot.

Two hours later, gunshots rang at Whitehall Avenue, Kingston 8. When the smoke cleared, 22-year-old Kevon Campbell, a decorative designer, lay dead.

Then at 7.45 pm, gunmen struck again. This time the victim was 71-year-old Lawrence Kelly, a painter of Bounty Hall in Trelawny. Police reported that he was found lying on his back with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Two men were also killed at Windsor Heights in Central Village, St Catherine.

The victims were identified as 31-year-old Rohan Taylor, popularly known as ‘Parrie’, of a 100 Lane address in Kingston, and 41-year-old Samuel Lawrence, a construction worker of Portmore, St Catherine and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Residents heard a volley of explosion about 9.45 pm and summoned the cops.

When the lawmen arrived, ‘Parrie’ was found lying on a bed in an unfinished structure and Lawrence was found lying on his back.