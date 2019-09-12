Another week of petrol price increases

For the fourth consecutive week motorists will pay more for fuel when they fill up at the pumps from Thursday, based on new prices announced by the state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam.

The latest round of increases were announced on Wednesday.

Effective Thursday, 87 and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $129.05 and $131.89 per litre, respectively, up by $0.07 each.

At the same time, automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $135.82 per litre following an increase of $2.27, while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $2.83, and will be sold for $141.02 per litre.

Kerosene will sell for $114.07 per litre after an increase of $1.57.

Petrojam said propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $41.06 per litre, up by $0.93, and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $44.86 per litre after an increase of $0.88.

The marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-ups to the prices from Petrojam.