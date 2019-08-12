Another double murder in Spanish Town

The bloodletting in the old capital of Spanish Town continued on Saturday night when two men were shot dead by gunmen in the March Pen Road area.

The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Marvin McDonald and 22-year-old Ruben McLean, both of Spanish Town, St Catherine.

According to the police, about 11:55 p.m., the two men were in the vicinity of a plaza along March Pen Road, when they were approached by armed men.

The men opened fire at McDonald and McLean, who were both shot several times.

The gunmen then fled the scene.

The police were alerted and the wounded men were later pronounced dead at hospital.