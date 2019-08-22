An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Geneva Thompson of

Bannister district, Old Harbour, St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, August 16.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 155 centimetres ( 5 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Geneva was last seen at home wearing a white

blouse, black jeans and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Geneva Thompson is being asked to contact the Old

Harbour Police at (876) 983- 2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.