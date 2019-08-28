An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Arayne Mitoo otherwise

called ‘Tataman’, of Townhead district, Westmoreland who has been missing since Thursday,

August 22.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that Arayne left home to visit his mother in Hatfield

district and has not been seen since. At the the time he went missing he was wearing a white

merino and a blue jeans. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Arayne Mitoo is being asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar

Police at 876-955-2536, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.