A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Aljay Brown of Anchor

Avenue, Bogue Village, Montego Bay in St. James who has been missing since Thursday, August

8.

He is dark complexion, slim build and is about 91 centimetres (3 feet) tall.

Reports from the Wakefield Police are that about 3:00 p.m., Aljay was last seen in his community

dressed in a blue shirt, brown pants and a pair of black sneakers. He has not been heard from

since.

Anyone knowing the whereabout of Aljay Brown is being asked to contact the Wakefield Police

at 876-610-3283, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.