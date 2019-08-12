A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Aljay Brown
A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Aljay Brown of Anchor
Avenue, Bogue Village, Montego Bay in St. James who has been missing since Thursday, August
8.
He is dark complexion, slim build and is about 91 centimetres (3 feet) tall.
Reports from the Wakefield Police are that about 3:00 p.m., Aljay was last seen in his community
dressed in a blue shirt, brown pants and a pair of black sneakers. He has not been heard from
since.
Anyone knowing the whereabout of Aljay Brown is being asked to contact the Wakefield Police
at 876-610-3283, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.