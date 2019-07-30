36 rounds of ammunition seized, one man held in St Andrew raid

A team of officers assigned to the St. Andrew North Police Division seized 36 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Sunrise Crescent, St. Andrew on Monday.

One man was taken into custody in relation to the find.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 7:30 a.m., lawmen went to the mentioned community and during a search of a premises 36 assorted rounds of ammunition were found.

The man who was at the premises was subsequently taken into custody, however; his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.