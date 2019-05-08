$31 billion to be spent to upgrade public health facilities and system

The Government is to spend $31 billion over the next five years to upgrade and expand public health facilities across the island.

This was announced on Tuesday by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, during his contribution to the 2019-2020 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

“We have to fix our old and decrepit health infrastructure,” Tufton told the House.

“Today (Tuesday) I tabled a capital expenditure plan and budget to provide the public healthcare system with upgraded or otherwise critical, new health facilities and equipment over the next five years,” he added.

The minister said Jamaica is now playing catch up, “since we have not seen any major overhaul of public health in decades”.

He added that “We have heard the people’s cry and we are responding with a plan and the resources to add beds, operating theatres, diagnostic services and more.

“I am happy to announce that over the next five years, extraordinary capital expenditure on public health infrastructure will be between US$205.7 million and US$236.2 million (J$27.2 billion and $J31.2 billion),” Tufton disclosed.

He noted that this was the largest commitment by a government in public health infrastructure in over 20 years.

Among the biggest beneficiaries will be the Spanish Town Hospital, which is to be upgraded to a Type A facility at a cost of $3.1 billion; the Cornwall Regional Hospital, which is being upgraded at a cost of $3.5 billion; the Western Child and Adolescent Hospital with a price tag of $5.7 billion, and the Kingston Public Hospital, which will be upgraded to the tune of $2.3 billion.

A new cardiac wing is to be constructed at the Bustamante Hospital for Children at a cost of $166.3 million, while $463.3 million is to be spent to upgrade the St Ann’s Bay Hospital to a Type A facility. The May Pen Hospital is also to receive a $238 million upgrade.

A number of health centres are also to be upgraded, including those at Greater Portmore and Old Harbour in St Catherine and Brown’s Town in St Ann, while two centres of excellence for oncology and nephrology are to be completed at a cost of between $7 and $11 billion.

The Health Information System, which deals with patients’ records, is to receive nearly $1 billion in allocation, while the Programme for the reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality (PROMAC) is to receive $1.8 billion.

The health and wellness minister said a US$100 million financing agreement that was signed with the Inter-American Development Bank last November, is to be used to support public healthcare. Of the amount, US$50 million or J$6.2 billion is to be used to respond to the critical infrastructure needs in the areas of hospital beds, health centre upgrading and the implementation of the health information systems.