2 dead from separate crashes hours apart in Clarendon and St Catherine

Two men died in two separate motor vehicle crashes hours apart in Clarendon and St Catherine on Friday.

The deceased men have been identified as 39-year-old Martin Haynes of Christiana, Manchester, and 20-year-old Delroy Brown, otherwise called ‘Andy’, of Elgin Town, Lucky Hill in St Mary.

In the first incident, Haynes died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle collision along the PJ Patterson Highway in Clarendon.

The May Pen police reported that about 8:30 p.m., Haynes, who was driving a Nissan motor truck, collided into the rear of a Leyland truck travelling in the same direction.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tree hours later, Brown died at a hospital after the car he was travelling in crashed into a utility pole along the Guy’s Hill main road in St Catherine.

According to reports, Brown and another man were passengers in a Mitsubishi Lancer motorcar travelling along the Guy’s Hill roadway.

The male driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which ran into a utility pole.

The driver and the other passenger reportedly fled the scene, leaving behind Brown, who was severely injured.

He was assisted to the hospital, where he died.

The driver of the vehicle was later apprehended and taken into police custody.

His identity is being withheld, pending charges being possibly laid against him.