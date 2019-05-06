17-year-old girl missing in St Andrew

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Gizelle Cookhorne, a student of Waltham Park Road, St Andrew, who has been missing since Friday, May 3.

She is of dark complexion, medium built, and is about 152 centimetres (five feet) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that Gizelle was last seen at home wearing a blue shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes.

Efforts to locate her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gizelle Cookhorne is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at (876) 923-7111, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.