16-year-old girl gone missing in Ocho Rios; last seen at craft market

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Roberta Garrick of Great Pond, Ocho Rios, St Ann, who has been missing since Monday, August 12.

She is of dark complexion, stout built and is about 170 centimetres (five feet seven inches) tall.

Reports from the Ocho Rios police are that about 12:30 p.m., Roberta was last seen in the Ocho Rios Craft Market in the parish wearing a floral blouse, black pants and a pair of dark blue sneakers.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Roberta Garrick is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios police at 876-974-2533, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.