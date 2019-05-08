15-year-old schoolboy’s murder shakes up Penwood High School

A 15-year-old boy was chased and stabbed to death by criminals while heading home from school in St Andrew on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Cleon Morgan of a Seaview Gardens address.

Reports are that about 3:45 p.m., Morgan stopped at a shop in his community to purchase an item, and was attacked by a group of men and stabbed several times.

The police were called to the area and the injured student was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, news of the death left educators and students alike at Penwood High School in St Andrew, where Morgan attended, struggling to find answers about why the tragedy took place.

It was particularly touching because the news came amid plans by school officials to join other educational institutions across the island to mark ‘Read across Jamaica’, an activity that is hosted by schools as part of their Child Month celebrations.

Those plans were cut short at Penwood High as news of the tragic development started circulating in the school a day after the occurrence.

A teacher at the school said she spoke to the now deceased student only hours before he was killed.

“It was just hours before the incident that I sat down and spoke with him, and he was telling me about some of his plans for the future,” the teacher said while struggling hard to hold back tears as she joined other educators at the institution to reflect on the development.

Emotions ran high at the school as Ministry of Education officials joined the mourning school family to provide grief counseling.