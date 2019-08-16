15-year-old boy missing from Old Harbour, St Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Rushan Burke of Smith Avenue, Old Harbour, St Catherine, who has been missing since Tuesday, July 30.

He is of dark complexion, slim built, and is about 168 centimetres (five feet six inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour police are that about 7:00 p.m., Rushan was last seen at home, and has not been heard from since.

His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rushan Burke is being asked to contact the Old Harbour police at 876-983-2255, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.