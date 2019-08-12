15-year-old boy charged for ‘shooting at cops’

A 15-year-old boy who was reporting to the police on condition of bail in the Kingston Central division, is to appear in the Children’s Court on Monday, August 12 to answer to new charges – this time for breaches of the Firearms Act.

The teen, who the Kingston Central police say was a suspect in numerous shootings in the division, was charged following an incident on Thursday, August 1, at about 9:35 p.m., in which it is alleged that he fired shots at a police team that was on patrol on Barry Street in downtown Kingston. During the alleged confrontation, the teen was shot and injured, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Reports are that the teenager and another man were walking along Barry Street when police officers attempted to accost them and they ran. They were chased and the teen was caught. He reportedly responded by using a firearm that was later identified as a Taurus 9mm pistol, to open gunfire at the police team.

He was subsequently charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The latest charges represent the third time the teen has been charged by the police, a release from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) stated.

He was charged twice in 2018, first with unlawful wounding and then for being armed with an offensive weapon, as well as escaping custody.

At the time of the August 1 incident, he was reporting on condition of bail at the Central Police Station, and a curfew order which required him to remain at home between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. daily, had been imposed by the court.

The accused teen is in custody at a juvenile remand centre, pending his court appearance.