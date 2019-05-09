11 students injured following crash in Clarendon

Traffic officials have renewed their calls for motorists to exercise greater caution when driving on the road following Wednesday’s incident in which 11 students were admitted to hospital after the taxi in which they were travelling plunged over a bridge in Frankfield, Clarendon.

Police said the students are from Edwin Allen High School.

Reports are that at about 7:00 a.m., a seven-seater taxi that was carrying a total of 11 students had stopped on Grantham Bridge when a speeding car came crashing into it pushing the vehicle over the bridge which has no barriers.

An alarm was raised and residents in the area rushed to the area where they managed to remove the students.

Officials from the school said nine of the students were admitted to the Percy Junior Hospital in Spaldings.

Two of the students are said to be in critical condition and were transferred to the Kingston Public Hospital.

The driver of the taxi that was transporting the children has been warned for prosecution.

Police in the area has since renewed calls for motorists to obey the road code and drive safely.