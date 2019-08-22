10-y-o boy dies after being hit by motorcar in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla motorcar which mowed down a 10-year-old boy in the parish on Sunday, has been warned for prosecution by investigators.

The deceased child has been identified as Unity Primary School student, Jotwain Johnson, of Barracks Road, Westmoreland.

Police reports are that at about 3:30 p.m., the boy was walking along the Dunbar River main road, when he attempted to cross the roadway.

In the process, he was hit by the motorcar.

The child, who received multiple injuries, was rushed to the hospital, where he later died while being treated.

Approximately 276 persons have died from crashes on the nation’s roadways since the start of the year. Pedestrians account for a high number of road traffic fatalities.