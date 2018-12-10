Woman shot dead, cop injured at police station in St Mary

A woman is dead and a policeman injured following a shooting incident, reportedly at the Islington Police Station in St Mary, on Sunday afternoon.

The injured officer is said to be a constable at the station.

Full details of the incident are not clear at this time, but reports are that about 1:45 p.m., gunshots were heard on the police station compound.

Checks were made and the two individuals were found with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital, where the female was pronounced dead and the lawman is being treated.

More details are to come as Loop News follows the story.